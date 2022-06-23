Gigi Hadid’s favorite handbag brand and more fashionistas arrives in Brazil – Vogue

+



Gigi Hadid (Photo: GC Images)

A hit among fashionistas, the Gabbi bag by the American brand JW Pei won the hearts of names like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk and Meghan Fox. Good news: now, the hypada brand arrives on Brazilian soil with exclusive sale on the Iguatemi 365 e-commerce.

Inspired by the idea that fashion should be more accessible, simple and empowering, JW Pei was founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by couple Yang Pei and Stephanie Li. With a minimalist design, its items are produced with vegan and more sustainable materials, including a fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

Model Gabbi by JW Pei (Photo: Disclosure)

Available in a variety of colors (from classic black and white, passing through pastel tones to vibrant green and orange) and with magnetic closure, JW Pei pieces arrive in Brazil with prices ranging from R$ 430 (the Quinn Phone model) and R$ $1,320 (the Maze Baquete bag).

Model Joy from JW Pei (Photo: Disclosure)

In addition to the brand by Yang Pei and Stephanie Li, Good News, a London-based vegan footwear brand that prioritizes sustainable raw materials, also land here; Pineapple Co., which is focused on streetwear and aims to provide limited and exclusive launch items; and the children’s Bonpoint.