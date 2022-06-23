GitHub Copilot: AI-powered programming assistant is released

O GitHub made official this Tuesday (21) the launch of copilot, a smart tool capable of suggesting lines of code for use in different development environments, such as Microsoft Visual Studio. The novelty, announced for the first time in 2021, was created in partnership with OpenAI.

Powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) model called Codex, trained on billions of lines of public code, the service considers the entire concept of existing code to assist the developer with their suggestions. It can also propose an approach or solution to various challenges faced.

As programming assistant, you can get recommendations for JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and TypeScript, among other popular languages, and match coding styles. According to platform CEO Thomas Dohmke, “AI-assisted coding will fundamentally change the nature of software development”, making it easier for experts to work.

The tool suggests codes as the developer types.Source: GitHub/Disclosure

Initially, the tool was only available for technical viewing, during which time it received more than 1.2 million registrations from people interested in its use. From now on, the GitHub Copilot is available to all developers.

Free for students and open source projects

The new GitHub AI programming assistant can be used free of charge by specific audiences such as verified students and popular open source projects. The free offer will start with around 60,000 selected developers and project students. GitHub Education.

For all other audiences, using GitHub Copilot will require a fee of US$10 per month (R$51.43 at today’s quote) or US$100 per year (R$514.34), with a free trial of 60 days. The tool will be made available to companies in 2022.

GitHub Copilot works as an extension for integrated development environments (IDE), being compatible with Neovim and JetBrains, in addition to the aforementioned Visual Studio Code and GitHub Codespaces.