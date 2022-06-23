Globo commentator criticizes Flamengo, rips live money and generates reactions on the networks | Flamengo

“For Flamengo to spend 22 million reais with the termination of coaches in 18 months is to do that here”, said PVC, before looking for a R$20 bill and ripping it live during the ‘Exchange of Passes’ program.
The PVC act generated several reactions on social media. Between scares, laughter and criticism, the SporTV commentator quickly became one of the most talked about topics in the early hours of this Thursday (23) on Twitter.
With the 2-1 victory, Atlético-MG takes the advantage of the tie for the return game, on July 13, at Maracanã. Flamengo, on the other hand, needs to win by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties or win by a difference of two goals to advance to the quarterfinals.
Boy the PVC ripped 20 so live lol
The guy is mad with the mengaum, see
— Barbosa(@Allan_barbsa) June 23, 2022
O @PVC is so bad with the management of Flamengo that TOPPED a 20 reais bill live on #pass exchange
Hahaha my God!
— Alexandre Senechal (@alesenechal) June 23, 2022
PVC is from Palmeiras and is worried about the money spent by Flamengo. Every interview with him now, he just talks about it.
He just ripped money on SporTV saying that Flamengo does it by firing a coach.
— Red and Black Passion (@Urubudailha) June 23, 2022