Glove used by Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands sells for R$418,000 Rolling Stone

Piece was valued due to Johnny Depp’s victory in the trial against Amber Heard

The glove used by Johnny Depp in the movie Edwards Scissorhands(nineteen ninety) was sold for US$ 81 thousand, which is equivalent to R$ 418 thousand reais. The item was auctioned by propstorea parts and collectibles store in the United States.

Announced in May, the glove was bought for almost double the estimates of experts, who valued the piece at between US$30,000 and US$50,000, around R$154,600.

Sources told the TMZ that the piece was valued due to the victory of depp in the prosecution trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In addition to the glove, the propeller must auction the motorcycle used by the actor in cry baby(nineteen ninety)in John Waters with the initial bid of US$ 250 thousand around R$ 1.2 million.

Some of the other items auctioned off by the company include the hammer Thor used in the movies for $162,500 and Wilson companion object of Tom Hank in castaway (2000)for an incredible $187,500.

Judgment: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard

The defamation suit brought by depp against the actress is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite deppbut claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11 and lasted about six weeks. depp won the defamation suit and the jury found that the actress from Aquaman (2018) must pay $15 million to the actor.

During the trial, more than 100 hours of witness statements were heard, in addition to recorded audio and live testimonies of depp and heard.