Google discontinues Android Auto mobile app

The mobile version of the Android Auto application is being disabled by Google, no longer working on phones and tablets with any version of Android, as reported by the 9to5Google on Tuesday (21). From now on, the platform will work “only for car screens”.

Launched in 2015, the service was available on both mobile devices and in-car entertainment systems. Around 2018, Google announced that it would prioritize the version of the app for car displays, no longer updating the program for mobile phones.

Last year, big tech discontinued the platform on phones with Android 12, but the app still ran on previous versions of the operating system. Now, the service will no longer work on all smartphones, becoming available exclusively in cars.

Google no longer updates Android Auto for mobile devices.Source: Google Play Store/Play

According to the publication, Google had been warning users of the Android Auto on mobile that the app would be shutting down soon and that moment has arrived. Those who have the program installed on their smartphone are informed that it only works in vehicles, when they try to open it, and receive instructions on how to connect the device to a car with the software enabled.

Google Assistant driving mode as an alternative

While providing a different experience, the Google Assistant driving mode can be an alternative for people who used Android Auto on their cell phone. The tool, which gained improvements in 2021, is accessed through the command “Ok Google, let’s drive” or by connecting the device to the vehicle’s Bluetooth.

From there, the user can access Google Maps to search for directions, make calls, ask the virtual assistant to read incoming messages, open playlists in streaming apps and much more, hands-free while driving.