Gorr Could Be A Worse Villain Than Hela, Says Straight

It’s not long before Thor: Love and Thunder reach the big screen and one of the novelties of the new God of Thunder movie is precisely the presence of Christian Bale in the cast playing Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods. Expectations are high, but it looks like they will all be met according to the director Taika Waititi.

In a new interview, the filmmaker who previously introduced Hela for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), hinted that maybe Gorr is a step ahead of the demon villain. Cate Blanchett.

“We needed to get out of Hela and find a villain who was somehow even more formidable”revealed Waititi to Disney (via Comic Book). “And we found that in Gorr, who is played by the remarkable Christian Bale.”

“Gorr has followed the rules, and then, when he realizes he’s been betrayed by the gods, he’s gripped by a rage that reaches such a fever pitch that he gains an ancient and evil power and sets out to rid the universe of these gods, who take care of your humans”added Brad Winderbaumhead of streaming at Marvel Studios.

Chris Hemsworthwho was also present in the chat, stated the complexity of Bale’s character. “It’s not black and white what he’s doing. He has a real motivation, which I think makes him the most interesting type of villain.”said the actor. “You may not agree with the way he’s doing it, but you understand why he was pushed to the limit and why he went down that path.”

“It’s really challenging for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr is asking contains some truth – but he can’t let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes it a bigger dynamic and not as predictable as the direct scenario. the good versus the bad guy we saw before”finished.

In his new movie, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

