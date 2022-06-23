Gossip Girl: Character from the original series returns for the 2nd season of the reboot; watch and find out who!

OMG! Season 2 of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is still in the works, but it already promises too much! Through the series’ social networks, it was announced this Tuesday (22) that one of the characters from the original production will return in style in the new wave of episodes.

In the video, none other than Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, appears seated in the box of an empty theater. “All it takes is a spark… to start a fire”, says the publication, before the image focuses on Georgina. In the caption, the suspense gets even greater. “And I got the feeling the city is about to burn”, said. Jeez! Check out the full ad below:

Joshua Safran, showrunner of the series, spoke about the announcement via Twitter. “The cat escaped from the bag – Thank you Jesus!”, said. He also took the opportunity to answer questions from fans on the social network. Joshua assured that the new season will be much more frilly than the previous one. “The things I said I wouldn’t do in Season 1, a certain character made us do in Season 2,” said.

The cat has escaped the bag – thank Jesus! https://t.co/st7xO2zFSl — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) June 22, 2022

Lovers of the “Gossip Girl” reboot were already suspicious of Georgina’s return after the appearance of her son Milo in Season 1. Another indication was a publication made by Michelle in May. “Back to NY”, said the actress, followed by a kiss emoji. That clue alone was enough for fans to connect the dots and still recognize the show’s costume designer in the image.

After the announcement, many people were very excited about the news on social media. “Georgina confirmed in ‘Gossip Girl’, I was never sad”commented one netizen. “GEORGINA IN THE GOSSIP GIRL VIDEO”, said another. There were people who even considered the return of the character a victory. “Georgina Sparks in S2 of Gossip Girl, we won”, he said. In addition, Georgina’s return also made fans even more excited for the new episodes. “I wasn’t even that excited until now”said.

GEORGINA CONFIRMED IN GOSSIP GIRL, I’VE NEVER BEEN SAD — Aline (@EstranhaTV) June 22, 2022

GEORGINA IN GOSSIP GIRL VIDEO PQPPPPPPPPPPP — 𝔣𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔭𝔢𝔪𝔬 𝔭𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔬𝔩𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@loserofthey3ar) June 22, 2022

Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl’s S2, WE WON 😭😭😭😭😭 — Hyuna Paul 🤟🏻 (@HyunaPaul) June 22, 2022