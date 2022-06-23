Government tightens rules and ends telemarketing calls of up to 3 seconds









THE Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) approved on Tuesday (21) the repeal of 44 resolutions to inhibit the use and growth of abusive telemarketingin particular the connections made by “robocalls”.

With the determination, which complies with 16% of the 280 regulations of the regulatory body in force, it is established the end of free calls of less than three seconds, which will now be charged. The decision was taken after the suggestion of counselor Emmanoel Campelo.

For Campelo, the practice of calling citizens’ telephones and hanging up immediately after being answered “depreciates the telecommunication service”. He states that it is necessary to have “reasonableness and to stop these inconveniences to consumers”.











Rapporteur of the matter, counselor Vicente Aquino said that the regulatory guillotine will provide simplification, bring transparency, reduce bureaucracy in the agency’s work and, in the case of the measure against “robocalls”, inhibit the practice of abusive telemarketing.

Anatel’s president, Carlos Baigorri, considers that the use of robots by telemarketing operators is a “chaos” that requires effort from the regulatory agency. “There is no silver bullet, and that is why Anatel needs to take several measures to combat abusive telemarketing. Brazil is doing well in this direction and one day it may become a reference for other countries”, he says.