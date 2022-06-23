Grant Morrison tried to sell idea for a Doctor Strange movie a long time ago to Hollywood ~ Marvel Universe 616

Long before Marvel Studios had plans to make a Doctor Strange movie or a Moon Knight series, someone big pitched these two projects to Hollywood studios. Legendary comic book creator Grant Morrison has officially revealed that he once pitched an idea for a Doctor Strange and Moon Knight movie to Marvel before the current president of Marvel Studios was involved. During a new interview with Rolling Stone, Morrison revealed that the studio wanted people making movies to direct their projects, as opposed to comic book creators.

“In the beginning, even before the [atual presidente] Kevin Feige to be involved – I knew these guys back then – and I pitched Dr. Strange, and I pitched them Moon Knight,” Morrison revealed. “But they never took us seriously because we were comic book guys. It was always, ‘We need to get our own people to do this.’ They have the formula now, and it really works well, but back then, it was a lot, ‘Hollywood people should be doing these things, not you weirdos from the comics.’ But you know, that never stopped them from stealing our stuff. [risos]. They are only too happy to put their hands in their pockets for what they need! I had a great script idea for Doctor Strange, but obviously, they went their own way.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Still in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be out on Disney+ on June 22.

Gravedigger



