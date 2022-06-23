Hacker attack: Fast Shop suffers invasion of virtual stores and closes units

Virtual stores of the Fast Shop network suffer virtual attack (photo: Fast Shop/Reproduction) The retailer of appliances and electronics, Fast Shop, faces a hacker attack to its virtual systems and Twitter profile. Since Wednesday (22/6), the store’s website has been down and the physical units have been disrupted.

Yesterday, when accessing the virtual store, the public was faced with a notice that the site was unavailable. “We want you to always have the best shopping experience. And for that to happen, our website is undergoing a little maintenance,” the message read. “Hold! We’ll be back soon”. The warning was reinforced by the company’s profile on social networks.

Later, the company reported that the technical flaws were actually a virtual invasion. In the early hours of Thursday (23/6), a series of tutes were published on the company’s official profile: “Hello, Fast Shop Admin, in the last 72 hours, Fast Shop’s IT and cloud system suffered an extortion attack ”, says the publication. “We gained access to a few terabytes of their data from VCenter and various cloud services: AWS, Azure, IBM and Gitlab.”

The hackers guided the company to get in touch via Telegram for a possible negotiation. On Twitter, the brand announced the closure of all stores until Sunday (26/6) and the postponement of all orders until 27 June.

The report tried to get in touch with Fast Shop stores, but until the publication of this article we still had not received a response.