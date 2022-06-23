Hidden Agent: Movie Could Displace Red Alert and Become the Most Expensive Original Production in Netflix History

With an estimated budget of over $200 million, The Gray Man (in the original) could break a streaming record.

Netflix bet for the month of July, Occult Agent is already giving what to talk about. Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), the new streaming action movie promises great emotions for viewers, featuring a stellar cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and our dear Wagner Moura.

And did you know that the title is about to become the most expensive original production in the history of the platform? With an estimated budget of more than US$200 million, if the figures are confirmed, the feature will displace Red Alert, until then, the title holder. For those who don’t remember, the film by Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson opened last year on a budget of $200 million, ranking second if all goes according to plan.

In the list, you can still find blockbusters like The Irishman (US$150 million), 6 Squadron (US$150 million), Legitimate King (US$120 million) and Frontier (US$115 million).

It is also worth mentioning that during Geeked Netflix Week, streaming also released a preview of the feature, showing a tense – but fun – moment between Gosling and Evans, rivals in the production. Check it out below:

Chris Evans ‘assaulted’ Ryan Gosling with a gun while filming the new Netflix movie

Hidden Agent follows Gentry, one of the deadliest CIA-sanctioned mercenaries—and no one knows his real identity. He embarks on a mission across Europe to rescue his contractor, Sir Donald Fitzroy, from the clutches of Lloyd, a member of a giant French corporation as well as a former CIA officer. However, the mercenary ends up discovering some dirty secrets of the agency, having his head put at a price and starting to be hunted around the world.

About the film, the directors even teased that viewers will be surprised by Evans’ villainous role, describing him as “a really unique character”. The filmmakers also pointed to the film as “a modern interpretation of a spy thriller”along the lines of the Bourne franchise, in addition to “a great pop culture film infused with modern themes and politics”.

To those interested, hidden agent will be available in the streaming catalog from July 22nd.

Chris Evans Injures On Set, Blames Ryan Gosling