How Apple’s USB-C Dual Charger Will Work

Apple launched at the last edition of the WWDC event a dual USB-C charger that allows you to power up to two devices at the same time. It is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods.

The adapter — with two USB Type-C ports — promises to deliver 35 W of power and is available in two versions, one normal and one compact. It began to be sold last week in North America and Europe, but there is still no forecast for the charger’s arrival in Brazil.

However, it is already possible to have an idea of ​​how the new charger will work. The first of them – and the most disappointing, let’s say – is that it doesn’t deliver the 35 W to both ports at the same time. Depending on the devices connected, the power is split and limited to up to 27.5W, according to Apple.

For example, if you connect a MacBook and an Apple Watch, the MacBook will receive up to 27.5W and the Apple Watch will receive up to 7.5W. Now, if you connect an iPhone and an iPad, each device will receive up to 17.5W.

In order for the user to use the maximum power, it will only be necessary to connect one device – as long as it also supports 35 W, and that there are no other cables connected to the charger that are not in use.

As revealed by the ChargerLAB, a YouTube channel known for disassembling Apple devices and accessories, the charger has a unique design that allows for the replacement of the internal pins to make it available in different regions of the world. Thus, Apple can easily replace the flat pins of the American standard for the round ones in Brazil.

The video with the disassembly of the compact charger can be seen below:

In Brazil, the dual charger will cost BRL 559 and does not include the cable – which must be purchased separately (from BRL 215). It is compatible with devices starting from iPhone 8, iPad 7th generation, iPad mini 5th generation, iPad Air 3rd generation and iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation. On Macs, you can charge from 2015 MacBook and 2018 MacBook Air.

According to the website macrumoresApple recommends both types of 35W chargers for the new MacBook Air, which is due for release in July.