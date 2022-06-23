‘I thought they would kill me’: the story of Qatar’s first gay man to come out

  • Norberto Paredes @norbertparedes
  • BBC News World

Nas Mohamed

Credit, Nas Mohamed

photo caption,

Nas Mohamed, the first Qatari to publicly come out of the closet

Nas Mohamed had to keep his homosexuality a secret for many years to survive in Qatar, where he was born, despite “knowing about it since he was little”.

“I remember when I was 11 or 12 years old and I was thinking about it, but I didn’t know what it really meant to be gay,” he says, now 35, in an interview with BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

“I didn’t have access to anything. There was no internet, there was no gay community in my city and I wasn’t exposed to anything. I didn’t understand what was happening to me.”

Initially, he decided to ignore and repress any thoughts related to sex and his sexual orientation.

