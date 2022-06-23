IFSP receives applications for specialization in Vocational and Technological Education – SME Institutional Portal

IFSP receives applications for specialization in Vocational and Technological Education

There are 50 vacancies at the UniCEU Quinta do Sol Pole; Deadline is July 15th

Published: 21/06/2022 14:18 | Updated: 06/21/2022

The Federal Institute of São Paulo (IFSP) has open enrollment for the Lato Sensu Post-Graduation in “Teaching for Professional and Technological Education (DocentEPT)”, at the specialization level, in the distance modality. Applications can be made until July 15th through the electronic form.

There are 50 vacancies at the UniCEU Quinta do Sol Pole, whose target audience is teachers from the Municipal, State and Federal Public Network who work or intend to work in subjects in the technical area of ​​Professional and Technological Education (EPT) courses.

The course is free, has no monthly fees, registration fee and registration fee for the selection process. Admission will take place in the 2nd semester of 2022. The total course load is 480 hours, with 450 hours for the curricular components and 30 hours for the completion of the End-of-Course Work.

The selection will take place by electronic draw, will be conducted by the Selection Process Commission and broadcast live on the official channel of Campus Barretos on YouTube, July 25th, from 14 pm.

Click here to complete the electronic form.