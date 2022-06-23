In virtual meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping, Bolsonaro speaks and does not mention war in Ukraine | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro participated in a virtual meeting this Thursday (23) in which Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also present. In his speech, the Brazilian president did not mention the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the main topic of international geopolitics since February, when Russia’s military offensive began.

This Thursday’s meeting is part of the BRICS summit, a group that brings together, in addition to Brazil, China and Russia, South Africa and India.

Bolsonaro’s speech was brief, lasting about four minutes. He recalled that he was with Putin in February, in Moscow. At that time, Russia was already showing signs that it would invade Ukraine, but Bolsonaro told the Brazilian press that he believed in the Russian colleague’s peace intentions. A week after the visit, the war began.

The Brazilian president has sought neutrality in relation to the conflict, unlike Western powers, which have adopted sanctions against Russia. The war is one of the main factors behind the soaring fuel price, a topic of concern for Bolsonaro, who fears that inflation will harm him in the elections.

At the BRICS summit, Bolsonaro used his speech to defend changes in international organizations, an old one of the desire of the Brazilian government.

“We must join forces in the search for the reform of international organizations, such as the World Bank, the IMF and the United Nations system, especially its Security Council. The growing weight of emerging and developing economies must be properly represented,” said the president.

Brazil currently occupies one of the temporary seats on the Security Council, but would like to have a permanent space. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, it was up to the council to meet to discuss measures on the subject.

In February, Russia, with a permanent vacancy on the collegiate, vetoed the resolution that would serve to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. It was the only country to vote against, but its vote has veto power.

Bolsonaro declared in his speech that the BRICS should contribute to the generation of employment and income and that he guides his foreign policy in the pursuit of the development of Brazil and its partners. The president also highlighted that diplomacy must produce peace.