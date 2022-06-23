iOS 16 will be backed up via 4G; see more news from the 2nd beta!

A little while ago, Apple released the second beta versions of its upcoming operating systems: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16. And, as usual, users around the world have already started to identify the news that were not present in the original test versions of the systems.

In this article, we’ll take a look at everything that’s new in iOS 16’s second beta.

Improved Shazam integration

The first novelty, curiously, is not something exclusive to iOS 16, and can also be seen in the latest beta of iOS 15.6. This is the integration with Shazam, natively present in the system since 2020.

as shown by MacRumors, from now on, songs recognized by the feature shortcut in Control Center are finally synced with the Shazam app, and can be viewed again at another time. Until then, only songs recognized with the app itself were listed in a history.

New translation languages

The Translate app, meanwhile, is now capable of recognizing and translating five more languages, increasing the list from 11 to 16 languages ​​in total. Among the languages ​​added are: Dutch, Indonesian, Polish, Thai and Turkish.

These languages ​​had been announced by Apple during the opening keynote of WWDC22, along with new messaging options and automatic unit conversion for the app.

In addition to these languages, it is worth remembering that Translate also supports the following languages: English, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Russian.

iCloud Backup via 4G

After years of waiting, with the release of the second iOS 16 beta, Apple finally added the option to perform iPhone backups to iCloud using a 4G/LTE mobile data connection. Until then, it was only possible to carry out this process over a 5G or Wi-Fi network.

Apple, it’s worth remembering, allows users to backup their iPhones using 5G since iOS 15 — that’s if no Wi-Fi network is available. As you can see in the tweet above, to have access to this option, just activate a button in the Backup menu, within the Settings.

according to 9to5Macthis option is also available in the second beta of iPadOS 16.

SMS filter improvements

The Messages application won, in this second beta, no less than 12 new subcategories for its API SMS message filtering . According to Apple, this change should improve the organization of the app and make life easier for developers when it comes to classifying messages sent by unknown numbers.

iPhones with dual-SIM support will be able to sort incoming messages according to each number. Customers of specific US carriers, in turn, will be able to report abusive SMS/MMS messages directly from the app, through the “Unknown Contacts” section.

Furthermore, according to the 9to5Macapp users in India will be able to access event and appointment messages directly from Siri suggestions as well as from the Calendar app’s inbox.

Erase locked screens

We already explained it here MacMagazine exactly how iOS 16’s new locked screens will work, which also included a tour of the feature’s customization tools. In the new beta, however, Apple continues to make adjustments to the novelty’s interface.

You can swipe up to remove lockscreens in beta 2, and I would subjectively say the whole gallery view is much smoother now

As you can see in the tweet above, it is now possible to delete a custom locked screen directly from the iOS 16 wallpaper selection menu. To do this, simply swipe up while browsing the options to reveal a new button with a trash can icon.

Selection of wallpapers

Along the same lines, the wallpaper selection menu, present in the iOS 16 Settings, now displays new screen customization suggestions, in addition to two new buttons below the thumbnails to facilitate editing.

The Astronomy wallpaper collection, meanwhile, now identifies the user’s location on planet Earth with a green indicator, as noted by iPhone in Canada. This detail can be viewed on the locked screen.

New Health app data

In clear preparation for what’s new in watchOS 9, the second iOS 16 beta also has new mobility metrics for the Health app. Among the data added are things like “Ground Contact Time”, “Running Power”, “Vertical Oscillation” and more.

Company logos in Mail

Finally, the Mail app has also been updated with default support Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI), which allows you to verify the authenticity of emails sent by brands and companies. Now, you can see a new message just below the contact’s name saying if the email is legitimate or not.

According to MacRumorsthis pattern also prevents fraudulent emails from using the company logo to disguise themselves, as the image is only displayed if the email domain passes a verification.

