Is Samsung becoming similar to the iPhone?

It is not today that Samsung and apple live a dispute related to the offer of similar products and of high technological quality. In fact, there is a thought that the system offered by iPhone cell phones, the iOS, has a better performance than the competitor. You may have heard that Apple devices don’t usually crash as much as Samsung’s, right? And that’s exactly what the brand is trying to change.

Curious about this topic? Then read the full text!

See also: Learn how to make WhatsApp from the Android system with the same layout as the iPhone

Samsung’s software

Samsung phones run on the Android system, as do other devices from brands such as LG and Xiaomi. Despite the releases improving the quality of the software, such as increasing the speed of running applications, the service is still not excellent.

This is due to the Android system that loses quality with the use of the device and makes it slow, and even malfunctions.

Similar apps offered by Samsung

In addition to having faster software that runs efficiently, Apple also has applications for exclusive use to its users. Most of these apps are called utilities and fulfill very specific functions.

To try to offer a more pleasant experience to the owners of Samsung cell phones, the company has developed programs similar to these utilities. See below the main innovation of the brand.

Wallet, or Wallet

Apple has a very interesting application that makes life easier for those who travel frequently: the wallet, also called Wallet. Within this app, the customer can save tickets for cinemas, shows, plane tickets and also cards. Thus, Samsung is considering adding a similar application to its products with the same objective as Apple.