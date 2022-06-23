Joker 2 | Why isn’t Margot Robbie playing Harley Quinn?

The news that the sequel joker should center on his relationship with Harley Quinn wasn’t necessarily a surprise. However, what really caught the attention was the possibility of Lady Gaga to live the character. The information has not yet been confirmed, but the simple fact that the criminal is not played by Margot Robbie made many people turn up their noses.

I could too. The actress brought the character to life in such an iconic way that it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the Joker’s girlfriend. She’s one of the few things that saves itself from the first Suicide squad to the point of having his own movie released soon after, in addition to stealing the scene in The Suicide Squad.

That’s why it’s normal to ask yourself why she won’t be in Joker: Folie à Deux — or Madness for Two, in a free translation. If Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was so adored by the public, wouldn’t a partnership with another darling potentiate success?

The world loves Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but there are good reasons to leave her out.

Parts that don’t fit

There are two big reasons why we shouldn’t see Margot Robbie in joker 2. The first one is narrative: it just doesn’t make sense for that interpretation of Harley Quinn to be used in the universe created by director Todd Phillips.

Starting with the simple fact that we are talking about different universes. Robbie’s Harley Quinn belongs to what has been dubbed the Snyderverse, that is, the superhero universe imagined by Zack Snyder and which was eventually discarded by Warner itself. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, on the other hand, was born precisely from the studio’s attempt to give up this shared universe and follow new paths.

Harley Quinn belongs to a very different universe from the Joker (Image: Handout/Warner Bros)

So much so that the criminal already had her Joker. Which Suicide squad and even Birds of prey punctuated is that it’s the version of Jared Leto that counts for the character. Whether you like that version of the Clown or not, he is the one who exists for that Harley Quinn, and so it makes perfect sense to have a new version of the psychiatrist who goes crazy to play opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

In addition, there is also the chronological factor. joker takes place in 1981, while Robbie’s Harley Quinn-related stories are in the present tense, that is, mid-2020. So, either the insane girl would have to go to the past or we would see a very old clown.

On top of that, there’s also the whole aesthetic issue. One of the great charms of the interpretation adopted by Margot Robbie is how her Harley Quinn seems to live in another dimension, in a world that is all colorful and almost lysergic – something that does not match the dirty and realistic tone adopted by Todd Phillips.

The aesthetics of the films are quite different and do not match each other (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros)

If there was a meeting of these two characters, someone would have to give in. Either Phoenix was going to embark on this gaudy psychedelia or Robbie’s Harley Quinn would have to tone it down. And, in both cases, there would be a huge loss in relation to what has already been built.

off camera

Also, there is a much more practical question that explains why we should have another Harley Quinn in joker 2: Margot Robbie does not want to participate.

At the time of the premiere of The Suicide Squad, the actress revealed that she would take a break from the character to focus on other projects and turn off some of the madness she brought. A very valid excuse, even more so after she had engaged three films starring the criminal in the sequence.

The actress wanted to take a break from Harley Quinn to embark on other projects, such as the Barbie movie (Image: Disclosure/Warner Bros)

In a period of just five years, between 2016 and 2021, she incorporated Arlequina in Suicide squad, Birds of prey and The Suicide Squad, which is really exhausting. And, as the actress is also a producer of the features in which she participates, she announced that she will take some time to be able to detox from so much insanity.

Who will be the new Harley Quinn?

So far, Warner has not confirmed whether we will have a Harley Quinn in joker 2, which means it’s impossible to say who will be chosen for the role. Of course, the title of the feature suggests the involvement of the character, but there is nothing official so far.

The first rumors point to Lady Gaga, as the idea would be to make the film a musical. It’s the kind of daring idea that proves to be very interesting and that fits the characters’ proposal. And given that both Phoenix and Gaga have experience in acting and singing, it might work.