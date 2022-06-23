Kevin Feige Responds To Chris Hemsworth’s Future As Thor

Head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige commented on the possibility of Chris Hemsworth continuing to play Thor after Love and Thunder.

Many believe that this is the actor’s farewell, but that has not yet been decided.

“‎I know this: there are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk a lot about, and we want to see Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a great talent.”

declared to Total Film Magazine (via ScreenRant).

“I would be happy to see him return to this complex character.‎”

The actor recently stated about his physical preparation for this film, admitting that it was much more challenging compared to the previous ones.

The actor believes he has reached his best conditioning to date.

‎”It was particularly difficult because the target weight was way above where I had been before. So I probably got bigger and fitter than any other time in my life. I had a whole year at home, just training and manipulating my body. We tried more swimming, then we tried more martial arts, and adjusting calories. I think it was really fun exploration.”

explained.

“When I got to my ideal weight, I had to hold it for four months, which was very difficult. I like working out, of course, and it’s kind of become a hobby now, it allows me to live a lifetime and play with my kids, surf, and do all sorts of things. At the same time, I don’t necessarily like working out to get to the size of Thor, because that’s too brutal for my body.‎”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.