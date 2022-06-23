Lamego: Filming of ‘Furious Speed’ will force the A24 to be cut | Daily Station

Filming of the new and final film in the saga Furious speedwill take place in the region of viseu during the next week.

After initially planning to use the old IP5, in the area of ​​Penoita, the production of the film, in charge of Universal Pictures, decided to use a section of the A24in the area of lamegoand which will force the highway to be cut on June 28, next Tuesday.

The information was confirmed by the municipality of Lamego, which adds that the cut will take place between 06:00 and 22:00, between Lamego (entrance nº9) and Armamar/Valdigem (entrance nº10).

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” series, is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, among others.

‘Fast X’, the film that will end the Fast and the Furious saga, will be divided into two parts, with the premiere of the first part scheduled for May 19, 2023.

