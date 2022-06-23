Lenovo announces P360 Ultra, powerful workstation in a tiny case – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Powerful computers often need a lot of space to accommodate their components and dissipate the heat they produce. Some, however, manage to fit powerful parts in a compact way. This is the case with Lenovo’s new P360 Ultra. This workstation has state-of-the-art processors and graphics cards with up to 16GB of RAM in a small case.

Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra compared to a headphone (Image: Handout / Lenovo)

As size matters in this case, let’s go to the measurements: 22.1 x 20.1 x 8.6 cm. It is, therefore, between the P360 Tiny and the P360 Ultra. In this space, Lenovo allows to place even a 12th generation 16-core Intel Core i9, Alder Lake.

The compact box is full of ports:

seven DisplayPorts at the rear, three of which are connected to the integrated graphics card and four of the mini size connected to the dedicated one;

two Ethernet, one with 2.5 Gbps and the other with 1 Gbps;

four USB-A on the back and one on the front;

front phone output;

two Thunderbolt 4’s in the front.

There’s also room for two M.2 SSDs and a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD. Regarding RAM, it has space for up to four DDR5 modules, totaling 128 GB.

limitations

Lenovo offers two GPU options. The Nvidia RTX A2000 12GB, an equivalent of the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060, and the RTX A5000 mobile, which should have the same performance as the laptop version of the RTX 3080.

One issue with video cards is that Lenovo seems to use a proprietary connector. Thus, it will not be possible to upgrade the computer with any GPU on the market, only the packages that Lenovo itself launches.

Interior of the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra (Image: Handout / Lenovo)

Another question is how this system will behave in terms of heating and energy. The power is 300W, which is less than a high-end GPU uses. While it’s a feat to pack so much performance into so little space, there’s something that even a bigger case can do.

The ThinkStation P360 Ultra starts at $1,300. Lenovo hasn’t released the specs of the entry-level model, but it will likely come with a quad-core i3 CPU and integrated GPU. In the US, it hits stores until the end of June 2022.

With information: Lenovo, Ars Technica.