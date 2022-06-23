Lenovo P360 Ultra is a compact and very powerful workstation

When we think of powerful computers, we immediately imagine a huge case, with several fans and ventilation vents. In fact, the more powerful the machine, the larger its components and the more heat they will generate, requiring space and a good cooling system. But that’s not the case here with the workstation. Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra.

The device has state-of-the-art processors and video cards with up to 16 GB of RAM! And all this in a super-compact case that measures just 22.1 x 20.1 x 8.6 cm. In such a small cabinet, Lenovo managed to put a processor Intel Core i9 16 cores and 12th generation.

Read too

Lenovo introduces new high-performance ThinkPad P16 and ThinkPad C14 devices

CES 2022: Lenovo introduces new smart home products

In addition to being compact, the case is packed with connections. Check the list below:

07 DisplayPort on the back, 03 of which are connected to the integrated video card and 04 of the mini size connected to the dedicated one;

02 Ethernet, one with 2.5 Gbps and the other with 1 Gbps;

04 USB-A ports on the back and 01 on the front;

front phone output;

02 Thunderbolt 4 in the front.

The Lenovo P360 Ultra still supports two M.2 SSDs and a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD. The machine also has 4 slots for DDR5 RAM memory, which can reach a maximum of 128 GB.

Speaking now of video card options, Lenovo has two GPU options. the first is the NVIDIA RTX A200 with 12 GB of RAM. This card is equivalent to the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 GPUs. The second video card option is the RTX A5000 Mobile. Comparatively it should have a performance similar to the RTX 3080, but in its notebook version.

However, we have a small problem here. I don’t know why, but Lenovo chose to use a proprietary connector for video cards. Maybe to save space. But the fact is that the user will not be able to install other GPUs on the market, only the options provided by Lenovo.

Another problem is precisely the issue of heating and power supply. Like this? The power supply that comes with the set is 300 W. And we know that all this computing power requires more than 300 W of power. So, this question remains in the air. Also, Lenovo hasn’t explained how the P360 Ultra will keep temperatures at optimal levels.

As for the price, the ThinkStation P360 Ultra starts at $1,300. The company did not disclose the technical specifications of the entry model. Sales will start in the United States at the end of this month of June.

Sources: Lenovo and Ars Technica