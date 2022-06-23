Lifetime airs special programming for LGBTQIA+ Pride Day

Pay TV channel lifetime prepared a special program for next Tuesday, June 28th, to celebrate the International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day.

– Advertising –

The program starts at 2:10 pm with “Christmas date“. Lifetime’s first LGBTQIA+-themed Christmas production, Christmas Encounter follows Hugo (Ben Lewis, Scott Pilgrim Against the World), a lawyer living in New York. On Christmas Eve, he and his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong, GLOW) travel to Milwaukee, the young man’s hometown, to spend the holidays with his mother Kate (Fran Drescher, The Nanny). During the trip, Hugo reconnects with Patrick (Blake Lee, Parks and Recreations: Leslie’s Confusion), his childhood best friend and his first crush.

Then, at 3:50 pm, it will be the turn of “My best friend’s wedding“. Julianne (Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman, A Place Called Notting Hill) and Michael (Dermot Mulroney, Very Well Accompanied) have been boyfriends in the past and remain friends even after the breakup. The two make a pact: to marry at the age of 28, if both are single.

Afterwards, the audience checksThe lie” from 5:50 pm. Oscar winner Emma Stone (La La Land) stars in the comedy The Lie, which also stars Lisa Kudrow (Friends) and Stanley Tucci (The Devil Wears Prada) in the cast. Olive (Emma Stone) is a young high school student who dreams of hanging out with the high school crowd. Determined to become famous, she starts telling lies about her life to Rhi (Aly Michalka, Grown Ups 2), her best friend. Under pressure, one day she decides to help her gay friend and pretends that she lost her virginity to him. After the lie takes over the school, the girl becomes known, but this fame soon starts to get in the way of her life.

From 7:30 pm it will be the turn of the national cinema to win the screen with “family song“. Crodoaldo Valério, or simply Crô (Marcelo Serrado), is now the owner of a popular school of etiquette and finesse. However, despite all the fame, he feels very needy and vulnerable, for not having friends or a new muse to dedicate himself to. That’s when his life intersects with those of Orlando (Tonico Pereira, A Grande Família – O Filme) and Marinalva (Arlete Salles, Antes que a Sorte Nos Separe 2), who say they are distant relatives of him. At the same time, Crô needs to escape from the always poisonous columnist Carlota Valdez (Monique Alfradique, Xuxa and the Duendes).

“Rare flowers” is the highlight of 21:10. Starring Glória Pires and Miranda Otto, and directed by Bruno Barreto (Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands), Flores Raras tells the love story between the architect Lota de Macedo Soares and the poet Elizabeth Bishop, in the 1950s.

New York, 1951. Elizabeth Bishop (Miranda Otto, Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) is an insecure and shy poetess who is comfortable narrating her verses only to her friend Robert Lowell (Treat Williams, Chicago Fire, Everwood ). In search of something to motivate her, she leaves for Rio de Janeiro and spends a few days at the house of a college roommate, Mary (Tracy Middendorf, Missão Impossível 3), who lives with her girlfriend, Brazilian architect Lota de Macedo Soares. (Glória Pires, Nise – The Heart of Madness). At first, Elizabeth and Lota don’t get along, but they soon fall in love with each other. This love story is set against the backdrop of the 1964 military coup, an important period in Brazilian history.

Closing the program, the channel shows at 23:20, the long “The sin of being gay“. After teenager Alex (Addison Holley, Ana and the Robots) discovers she is gay at age 15, her parents send her to a rigorous and abusive conversion camp. Imprisoned for eight months with strangers, Alex faces horrific punishment, including beatings, to “cure” her homosexuality. After realizing that she would have to abide by the current rules to survive, the young woman ends up being allowed to attend school, where she befriends Jason (Stephen Joffe, Alias ​​Grace), who is president of the gay-straight alliance. The friend puts her in touch with a lawyer, who helps Alex orchestrate her escape. Based on a real case.

– Advertising –