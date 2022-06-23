Luxury penthouse by Depp and Amber Heard is on sale for R$ 8.5 million

Days after Johnny Depp won the lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, the penthouse of the luxury apartment where they lived together in the building eastern columbia buildingin downtown Los Angeles (USA), was put up for sale for US$ 1.76 million, equivalent to R$ 8.57 million, at the current price.

According to the New York Post, the property is one of the places Heard and Depp spent the most time over the course of their marriage, which ran from 2015 to 2017, when their divorce was finalized. It was connected to four other apartments that the actor owned in the building.

Depp chose to put the spaces up for sale for US$ 12.78 million, equivalent to R$ 62.4 million, in 2016, when he separated from his ex-wife. But now, the penthouse he’s selling for nearly $2 million has just one bedroom and two bathrooms.

The luxurious building also has a spa, gym, garden, 24-hour concierge service and a rooftop pool. Check out images:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s luxury apartment goes up for sale Image: Reproduction/Douglas Elliman

