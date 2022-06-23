Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear as Barbie and Ken on set

Last Tuesday, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were seen together during the recording of the live-action Barbie, in Los Angeles. For the first time, the protagonists were photographed as Barbie and Ken.

With the exposure of the actors’ look, fans commented on their first impressions. While the 31-year-old actress made a positive impact, the same was not felt by the artist. On social media, netizens said that Ryan Gosling, at 41, is “too old” for the role.

The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who also held the position in “Little Women” (2019). Like the protagonists, the director was also on set.

There is not much information about the production, however, rumors speculate that there will be several Kens and Barbies in the story. The live-action details remain under wraps.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan believes the theory. “I’m hearing amazing Barbie gossip in Cannes. On the one hand, I’m hearing that Ryan Gosling is not the only Ken in the Barbie movie. Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also play Ken,” he tweeted.

For Margot Robbie, fans should expect the unexpected from the live-action Barbie, which is at the helm of production company Lucky Chap Entertainment.