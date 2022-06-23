Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear together in set photo

New behind-the-scenes photos from Barbie bring Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation) and Ryan Gosling (driver) side by side like Barbie and Ken. The film that also features Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Check out the photos below:

Still rounding up the list Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell. Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells and Ritu Arya complete the list.



The film’s command is up to Greta Gerwigin lovely women and lady bird. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker also signs the script alongside Noah Baumbach.

Although the film is attracting a lot of attention from fans and gathering a considerable number of stars in its cast, the details of the plot are still very scarce. However, one can expect an adaptation out of the typical Gerwig, in addition to more creative freedom for Margot Robbie in the long, since the actress is also acting as a producer on the project.

