Mariano’s mother dies during Galo x Fla for the Copa do Brasil

The celebration in Atlético-MG’s locker room after the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, did not last long. The happiness for the triumph over the rival from Rio de Janeiro gave way to sadness for the death of the mother of the right-back Mariano. The Galo player learned the news when he picked up his cell phone and saw messages from family members.

Celina Lourenço Ferreira, 72, was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo for about two weeks, because of Covid-19. After a worsening in her situation, Mariano was called to go to São Paulo, but the player chose to play against Flamengo. As he is suspended from the next round of the Brazilian Championship, against Fortaleza, on Saturday, Mariano planned to travel this Thursday to visit his mother.

The news shook Atletico’s players and coaching staff so much that coach Turco Mohamed chose not to hold the post-match press conference. The athletic coach was even present in the Mineirão press room, but to inform what happened and explain the reason for not answering the questions this Wednesday.

“First, thank you for the support of the fans, the efforts of the players. We had a personal issue. Mariano’s mother died, so I feel that it’s not the time to evaluate the game. of you. So, it’s a thank you to the efforts of the players”, said the coach of Atlético.

Through social networks, Atlético and Flamengo expressed their solidarity with Mariano.

Mariano, Galo’s board, athletes, coaching staff, Club employees and Massa Atleticana share with you the pain of this huge loss. May God comfort your heart and your family and welcome our dear Dona Celina with open arms.#ForçaMariano pic.twitter.com/Rf2yLgn7rU — Atletico (@Atletico) June 23, 2022