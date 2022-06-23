Mark Mobius says that Bitcoin points the direction of the stock market and that the bottom has not arrived

Ties in the bull market due to exponential gains that made the market exceed $3 trillion in November last year, when Bitcoin (BTC) nipped at $69,000 from its all-time high, the cryptocurrency market experienced the taste bitterness on the other side of volatility, in the bear market whose icy airs suggest a new crypto winter.

On the other hand, melting cryptocurrencies has a direct correlation with stock market sentiment and can say a lot about the future of finance. At this time, observing the behavior of the flagship of crypto assets, Bitcoin, can say a lot about the present and, especially, the future of asset investments. At least, this is the assessment of one of the legends of the investment ecosystem, Mobius Capital Partners co-founder Mark Mobius.

In an interview with Bloomberg published last Wednesday (22), the veteran said that BTC is providing insight into the direction of the stock market by declaring that cryptocurrencies are a measure of investor sentiment and that when Bitcoin falls , the following day the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJI) also falls.

The investor was also emphatic in saying that the bottom of the stock market has not yet arrived, because, for him, the market reversal is linked to institutional and retail investors giving up on continuing to buy. For the veteran, Bitcoin investors’ talk of continuing to buy the dip is indicative of hope, meaning that rock bottom has not yet reached.

On Thursday morning (23) the Nasdaq 100 index, which brings together the technological giants listed on one of the main US stock exchanges, indicated a drop of 0.16% and a decrease of approximately 30% in the annual accumulated, while the Dow index Jones recorded a retraction of 0.15%, operating in the red at almost 17% in the accumulated of 2022. Bitcoin, on the other hand, registered a high of 0.89%, changing hands just above US$ 20.6 thousand, with a loss of almost 57 % year-to-date according to CoinMarketCap mapping.

Although the correlation between the value of Bitcoin and the stock market is the subject of disagreement among experts, a fine line appears to exist between Nasdaq and the cryptocurrency market, since many cryptoassets are native to startup projects, whose global contributions dwindled this year compared to 2021, which followed a loss of US$ 9 trillion in the accumulated between January and May among the tech giants listed on Nasdaq, as reported by Cointelegraph Brasil.

