Marvel Reveals Where Doctor Strange 2 Fits Into MCU Timeline And Confuses Fans

Doctor Strange 2 finally arrived on Disney+, after almost two months in theaters. The film won the current position of the highest grossing worldwide in 2022, and should remain among the main ones until the end of the year. But now that he’s on streaming, it’s time to review him and kill a lot of curiosities.

READ TOO!

The main one is not in the film itself, but was answered by Disney+ itself. After all, where does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fit into the MCU timeline? We know it takes place after spiderman 3but exactly where and when?

Well, the MCU category in chronological order on Disney+ was updated with Doctor Strange 2, and its position confused fans. This is because the film is positioned BEFORE from the Hawkeye series. And by table, before Ms. Marvel and moon knight!

Check out the order, with image via MCU Direct!

But why has this caused confusion? Well, it turns out that the ending of Spider-Man 3 happens at the same time as the events of Hawkeye.

So, for many, it doesn’t make much sense that Doctor Strange 2 takes place BEFORE Hawkeye. But there is a possible very simple explanation for this.

Since, in theory, the events of the Multiverse of Madness could very well have happened right after the final battle of the Miranha movie. AND BEFORE the final scene at Christmas when Peter tries to deliver the letter to MJ and etc.

Which makes a lot of sense and avoids having a big complication in the MCU chronology. Do you agree with this idea?

Keep an eye out here Marvel’s legacy for more information.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Doctor Strange 2: Deleted Scene Would Have Big Character Being Cut Off

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Disney Plus, fans can review the film and notice details not noticed before, relive epic scenes and better analyze scenes.

The latest Marvel Studios movie is available in two versions on Disney Plus: the regular version, like the ones we’re used to in movies, and the IMAX version, with a higher aspect ratio.

Along with the release of the new movie on streaming, Marvel also released it in physical and digital format, with some extras such as deleted scenes and comments from the director, screenwriter, etc.

And in these comments in the digital version, the screenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessMichael Waldron, commented on a super violent death that was eventually deleted from the movie.

According to him, Mordo would die beheaded by the Scarlet Witch early on in the film, and later, the sorceress would display her severed head to her fellow mages:

“She would cut off a mage’s head and then use her severed body against his companions. She wouldn’t fit the ratings, but she was cool.”

You must be wondering: he didn’t say he was Mordo, how do you know it was him? It turns out that months ago a description of this scene had leaked, something now 100% confirmed.

Additionally, one of the posters released shortly before the film’s release revealed a glimpse of the scene, with mordo heading to Wanda’s house to kill her. clicking here).

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is now available for free on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!