Meet the 4 dog breeds that live the longest

One of the biggest fears in the world, especially for those who have pets at home, is the fear of losing them. Few things are worse than losing the one who was always there to keep you company and love you in the most unconditional way. However, the sad reality is that nothing and no one is truly eternal. Unfortunately, dogs have a life expectancy of 10 to 13 years on average.

However, there are some dog breeds with higher life expectancies, to learn more about these, check out the full article!

Meet the breeds that tend to live for a long time:

This is a breed that, when maintained with proper care, can live for about 20 years. Beagles have a certain tendency to put on a lot of weight, which can affect their life expectancy, so this is one of the points that you need to be careful about. Even in the United States, more specifically in Virginia, Butch lived for an incredible 28 years.

That was the Bluey dog ​​breed. He lived for a beautiful 29 years and 160 days. His long life has earned him the title of longest-lived dog for over 80 years. Featured in Guinness World Records, Bluey worked for nearly 20 years guiding cattle and sheep on his owners’ farm in Texas.

The poodle breed has a long reputation, due to the number of years that its animals live. However, unfortunately in this breed, the number of years lived does not always correspond to the quality of life, since these animals end up suffering numerous health problems. The longest-living poodle was a toy-sized poodle, and it lived for 20 years and 298 days.

On average, Chihuahuas end up living much longer than any other dog breed. It is amazing how long these tiny beings can continue to live, even when they are old. This breed usually lives about 20 years.