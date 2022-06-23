Meta Announces New Ways for Content Creators to Make Money | Technology

Unsplash/Dima Solomin Meta announces changes in payments

Facebook and Instagram will not charge commissions on profits from content producers on both social networks until 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday (21). In addition, creators will have new ways to make money on Instagram, whether with Reels or NFTs.

The company had cut its share of profits at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has now decided to delay the practice until 2024. “This includes paid online events, subscriptions, stamps in groups and newsletters,” said Zuckerberg.

The CEO even announced new ways for content creators to earn money on Meta’s social media. One of the new features is the interoperable signatures. “We’re allowing creators to give their paying subscribers on other platforms access to subscriber-only Facebook groups,” he said.

Additionally, Zuckerberg announced that monetization for Reels is being scaled up to more creators on both Facebook and Instagram.

More financial return on Instagram



Two other new features announced by Zuckerberg could help content creators make more money on Instagram. The first one is a marketplace on the social network. “We are testing a defined place on Instagram where creators can be discovered and paid, and where brands can share new partnership opportunities,” said the CEO.

The second news related to Instagram is the expansion of the NFTs feature for creators in all countries.