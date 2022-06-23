Metaverse: Big Companies Unite to Create Open Technology

THE Microsoft, Goal and another 34 companies formed a group to disseminate the technology of the “metaverse”. O Metaverse Standards Forumas it was called, will promote open and interoperable standards for augmented reality, virtual, geospatial and 3D technology.

In addition to the large organizations mentioned above, the group’s founding members include entities such as World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), Nvidia, Qualcomm, Sony Interactive Entertainment and unity. Initially, the focus will be on “pragmatic action-based projects”, such as hackathons and prototyping tools. There is also interest in creating “consistent terminology”, considering that the “Metaverse” is still a bit abstract for the general community.

So far, “Metaverse” is an “umbrella term” for virtual worlds like VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), not necessarily interconnected.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

According to the official press release, it is believed that “the potential of the Metaverse will be best realized if it is built on a foundation of open standards”. Within the tech world, this makes it easy to develop content for multiple platforms. In addition, it is easier to export information from one service to another, since the basis of everything is the same and it is widely available.

It is expected that the first meetings of the Metaverse Standards Forum still happen in 2022. As the The Verge comments, other names may or may not join the group in the future, such as apple, Niantic and robloxwho already make their own investments within the virtual world.