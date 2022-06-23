Microsoft suspends artificial intelligence that recognizes emotions

Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue sales of an artificial intelligence service capable of recognizing human emotions and predicting an individual’s age and gender.

Yesterday (21), in a publication on its official website, Microsoft stated that fears regarding the ethical parameters of the technology are the reasons behind the decision.

Azure Face is the name of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence service, used by companies like Uber to verify, for example, the driver’s identity. However, drivers of the UK travel app have demanded the removal of the feature after failing to recognize legitimate drivers.

Microsoft acknowledged these flaws, noting that artificial intelligence capabilities also set precedents for a wide range of “mistakes,” which include discrimination, stereotyping people, or unfairly refusing services, as in the case of Uber.

“To reduce these risks, we have chosen not to continue to support the general purpose system of the Azure Face API that purports to deduce emotion, gender, age, smile, beard, hair and makeup,” wrote Sarah Bird, product manager at Microsoft Azure.

So, according to Bird, emotion detection, as well as other attributes, will not be available to new customers from now on. Additionally, previous customers will have to discontinue using these features by June 30, 2023.

You should read it too!

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence, by being able to recognize emotions, had previously been criticized by experts. The argument is that, in addition to facial expressions differing between different ethnicities, there is no scientific basis for equating external displays of emotions with internal sensations.

Microsoft itself agrees with this argument, according to another publication on the company’s official website about the creation of responsible parameters for the development of artificial intelligence.

“Microsoft and external experts have already highlighted the lack of scientific consensus on the definition of ’emotions’, in addition to the challenges in the way in which artificial intelligence inferences are generalized across regions and populations,” wrote the head of the division’s artificial intelligence at Microsoft. Microsoft, Natasha Crampton.

Anyway, the company ended the sales of Azure Face, but, apparently, did not end artificial intelligence definitively. The company announced that it will use artificial intelligence that recognizes emotions in one of its products.

That product is Seeing AI, an application for people with visual impairments that will use the resources of Microsoft’s controversial artificial intelligence.