Mordo almost died in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, reveals Sam Raimi

Thamyris Couto / @thamy_couto Posted on 6/23/2022 at 12:20 pm – Updated at 12:37 pm

O Baron Mordo(Chiwetel Ejiofor) of the Earth-616 version nearly died in “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness”. The news was reported by the Sam Raimi, in the extra material of the film that arrived on Disney+ last Wednesday, June 22nd. According to the director, he would die murdered by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in a scene that didn’t make the final cut.

bite was introduced to the MCU in 2016, in the first film of the Doctor Strangeand returned for the sequel, but only one of the parallel universes that Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) visit with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). In the scene that was just left out, the Earth-616 variant of the character would track the Scarlet Witch“only to be decapitated by her”.

“She killed him and cut off his head”said Raimi (via heroic hollywood), also revealing that Wanda“presented [a cabeça de Mordo] to Strange in a later scene”.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set shortly after the events of the third movie. Peter parker (Tom Holland), “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. history shows Wanda (olsen) being corrupted by the Darkhold and determined to find her children again, Billy and Tommyin another reality, even if for that she has to kill the young heroine America Chavez (Gomez).

The cast still has Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer; Benedict Wong reprising Wong; Patrick Stewart returning as the Professor Xavier; and Hayley Atwell living the Captain Carter.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now available in the Disney+ catalog.

Read more about “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”:

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!