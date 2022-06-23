Motorola Edge 30 – Tudocellular.com Review

The Edge 20 was Motorola’s bet on a thin mid-range phone with strong specifications and now in the Edge 30 it decided to make the premium model even thinner and lighter while improving what the old one was good at. At least that’s the manufacturer’s promise. Is the Edge 30 even better? Let’s check.

accessories

The Moto Edge 30 comes in a similar box to its predecessor and comes with the following accessories: Charger with 33W of power

Standard C USB cable

clear silicone cap

user’s Guide

Headphone with USB-C plug

SIM card drawer key

Design and connectivity

The design did not undergo major changes, but the cell phone became more compact with the reduction of the screen. This makes the Edge 30 an even more pleasant phone to hold. The matte finish on the back gives the impression of being glass, but it’s the same good quality plastic as the previous generation. The rear is flatter, unlike the Edge 30 Pro, which appeals more to curves. The sides are still plastic and have a glossy finish on the corners and a matte finish on most areas. The camera block was reformulated following the most current line of design adopted by Motorola and also clashes with the matte finish of the rear. The biometric reader is located on the screen in a slightly low position, but it responds well when you hit the spot correctly. As before, there is no input for headphones and this can be explained by the thin thickness of the device. Motorola also left out the micro SD slot this generation. At the bottom we have the drawer that supports two chips, as well as the USB-C input, the main speaker and one of the microphones. On the right side there is the power button and the volume key, while at the top we have another microphone. In connectivity we have sixth-generation Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and 5G. If you were hoping for wireless charging, then you’ll have to invest more in the Edge 30 Pro.

screen and sound





Motorola reduced the Edge 30’s screen to 6.5 inches, maintaining the Full HD+ resolution of before. The OLED panel follows the same rate of 144 Hz to deliver great fluidity and the brightness level has not changed between generations. Using the Edge 30 outside the home is as comfortable as ever, not to mention contrast, white temperature and native color calibration stand out in the category. The panel comes by default in automatic mode which changes the speed depending on the need. Thus, you will have great fluidity with system animations and better performance in games, while saving battery at other times. The sound part presents a superior evolution and we now have two sound outputs for stereo audio. The call speaker acts as a secondary channel and so Motorola finally fixes a major flaw in its premium line. The power is good and is on par with rivals, while the sound delivers a good sound balance between bass, mids and treble; although it distorts a little at most.

Performance

The Edge 30 comes with Qualcomm’s recent Snapdragon 778G Plus platform. It is just a slightly turbocharged version of the Snapdragon 778G present in the Edge 20 and in several other intermediaries such as the Galaxy A73 and M52. With that in mind, know that the jump in performance was small across generations. In our speed test focused on multitasking we had a slight difference of a few seconds.





The same happens in benchmarks, since the processor now works at a slightly higher speed, it was possible to get some extra points from synthetic tests. In AnTuTu, we had a difference of almost 50 thousand points between the Edge 30 and its predecessor. Motorola’s intermediary does well in games and ran everything smoothly. Even with PUBG and Call of Duty in maximum quality with filters enabled. Of course, don’t expect games like this to take advantage of the 144 Hz display, but more casual games will pass 100 fps easily.

Drums

It’s good to see that Motorola has managed to make its phone thinner without compromising the battery. In Edge 30 we have 4,020 mAh that guarantee good autonomy for the whole day. It’s not the type of cell phone that will impress in terms of duration, but it won’t let down those who don’t demand much from the device.





A curious detail is that the charger went from 30W to 33W in this generation, but in our tests it ended up taking 5 minutes longer to recharge. Still, you only have to wait 1 hour to get a full battery, while rivals like the Galaxy A73 take twice as long.





A quick 15-minute charge recovers 29% of battery life and reaches 57% with half an hour of battery life.

cameras

Motorola tried to put a powerful 108 MP camera on the Edge 20, but it didn’t work out very well. Poorly optimized software, as well as not very powerful hardware, did not result in the expected premium photography experience. Now on the Edge 30, the company has switched the sensor to a more modest 50 MP. It also did this with the ultra-wide, which now has the same resolution as the main one, but the telephoto lens has been replaced by a simple blur sensor. Home | ultra wide









If the old did not impress on camera, the same can be said of the new. The Edge 30 even records good photos and captures images with more faithful colors than Samsung’s intermediates. The problem is when there is backlight and HDR can’t balance the dark and light well. Normal | HDR









Night shots are just decent. Without the night mode activated we have smoothed images with low sharpness and distorted colors. With Night Vision turned on, we have clear and sharper images, but with excess noise and evident chromatic aberration. nocturnal









The ultra-wide captures darker images and despite having the same resolution as the main camera records photos with less detail. Using this camera at night is more complicated and will have blurry and dark corners. At least there’s autofocus, which lets you use the ultra-wide for macros. The blur one doesn’t make much sense and is just there to close the camera set. macro





blur









The 32 MP front makes good selfies. In some scenarios, especially with the sun in the background, it will be normal to have dark photos, so it’s good to avoid such situations. Night selfies have grains, but nothing that compromises the photos. selfies









The camcorder records in 4K, but limited to 30 fps. There’s good stabilization, even on the highest option, unlike the predecessor that only handled shake well when recording in Full HD. Night shots are noisy, so try not to shoot in very dark places. The sound capture is stereo with good quality, being possible to record with the rear and front camera at the same time.

software

The Edge 30 comes with Android 12 with Motorola’s MyUX interface on top. At the time we tested it, it had a recent security package and the company promises that the Edge line will receive at least two Android updates. The tested model has 8 GB of RAM, which can be expanded to up to 10 GB with virtual RAM. Regardless of whether you use this feature, you will have great fluidity with the system and your apps kept open in the background. In addition to the traditional Motorola gestures to activate the camera or turn on the flashlight, we also have the Ready For platform on the Edge 30. With it you can transform a TV or monitor into a PC using an HDMI cable or even via Wi-Fi.

rivals

Is the Edge 30 good enough to outperform the competition? Its biggest rival currently in Brazil is the Galaxy A73. The Korean model has the differential of coming with protection against water, but it is bigger and heavier. Its screen may not be 144 Hz, but it has strong brightness and great colors. The sound is also stereo and of better quality. The Galaxy loses in multitasking performance, but it wins handily in battery. And cameras? The A73 records better photos and videos. The realme 9 Pro Plus comes with the same 50 MP sensor and records better photos than the Edge 30. Its screen is only 90 Hz, despite the good quality; the stereo sound could be better. The realme loses in performance, but gains in battery.

strengths and weaknesses

Strong points thin design

Beautiful 144 Hz display

quality stereo sound

Good performance weak points Battery could be better

Cameras below the competition

Few changes to the predecessor

Final evaluation of Tudocelular

cost – benefit a good intermediary for those who don’t care so much about cameras

Packaging and features Edge 30 comes with good charger, earphone and silicone case

Convenience a thin cell phone and not too big, in addition to coming with a case for protection

Ease of use the same clean Android with few features of other Motorola phones

multimedia Screen with strong brightness, great colors and now with quality stereo sound

General Vote Edge 30 is a good premium intermediate, but could have better cameras

Video