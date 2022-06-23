“Mozart in the Jungle” and four more series on music | Series

Mozart in the Jungle

Prime Video

With four seasons, all available on the Prime Video platform, this series was created in 2014 by Jason Schwartzman, Alex Timbers and Roman Coppola (son of Francis Ford Coppola and screenwriter for moonrise kingdom, by Wes Anderson). Inspired by the controversial book Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs and Classical Music, written by the North American oboist Blair Tindall, tells us the adventures and misadventures lived by several elements of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. In the pilot episode, we are introduced to several members of the orchestra, among them Hailey (Lola Kirke), a young woman recently arrived in New York who is determined to conquer her place as an oboist; and conductor Rodrigo De Souza (Gael García Bernal), as famous for his genius as for his flamboyant personality, who arrives there to replace Thomas Pembridge (Malcolm McDowell), as he prepares to say goodbye to the stage. Mixing classical music, sex and lots of drugs (and therefore rated for over 18), this humorous series shows the more mundane side of classic artists who, in almost everything, resembles that of rock stars.







The Beatles: Get Back

Disney +

After a first presentation of what was the meteoric journey of the Beatles, this three-episode musical documentary shows the process of recording Let It Be, the band’s latest album. Directed by Peter Jackson (the Oscar-winning director of the Lord of the Rings), from 57 hours of images and 150 hours of audio recordings captured by filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January 1969, this project reveals the friendship and spirit of camaraderie (and also some rivalry) that united John Lennon , Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, Liverpool’s “Fabulous Four”. The Beatles: Get Back also shows the last live performance of the Beatles as a group: the unforgettable improvised concert on the terrace of the Apple Corps building (the publishing house founded by the band) – where they were accompanied by the famous keyboardist Billy Preston, also known as the “fifth Beatle” –, which ended with the intervention of the London Metropolitan Police.













The Get Down

Netflix

Set in a decadent New York in the late 1970s, where crime went hand in hand with human misery, this series was created for Netflix by Australian director Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, Australia, The big Gatsby or Elvis) and by the American playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis. The story revolves around several young people from poor and marginalized families in the Bronx, one of the most troubled neighborhoods in the city. One of them is the smart Ezekiel (Justice Smith), able to put his feelings into words, especially his near-obsessive love for Mylene (Herizen Guardiola), who dreams of being a disco star. And when Ezekiel teams up with Shaolin Fantastic (Shameik Moore), a prodigious dancer, their lives take on new meaning. Through them and their group of friends, the world will discover hip-hop, a new musical style that is quickly becoming known around the world.













High Fidelity

Disney +

Inspired by the novel written by Nick Hornby in 1995 (and the homonymous film directed in 2000 by Stephen Frears, which featured a young John Cusack as the protagonist), this series premiered on the streaming service Hulu and was developed for television by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica. West. This time, the story takes place in Brooklyn, New York, and follows in the footsteps of Robyn Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, who also appeared in the film), a girl with a tendency to melancholy who seems have the same dose of bad luck in love and in business. With a peculiar obsession with five-item lists (just like us) and immense difficulties in dealing with matters of the heart, she struggles to keep her record store open, which has been on the brink of bankruptcy for years. But to stop being constantly in survival mode, Rob needs to reevaluate the way he’s been leading his life. What’s worth is having Cherise (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Simon Miller (David H. Holmes) by her side, employees of the store and also her best friends.







Song Explorer

Netflix

Directed by Jason Zeldes, Nicola Marsh and Morgan Neville, this series is the television version of the eponymous podcast created by musician and producer Hrishikesh Hirway, who remains in charge of each of the interviews. Here, as in the program that gave rise to it, the guest artists show the creative process that involved the creation of a certain song – whether in its composition, recording or post-production –, which definitively marked their careers. With two seasons available, the selection of artists is eclectic to cater for all tastes. The first featured Alicia Keys with the song 3 hour drive, Lin-Manuel Miranda with Wait for it, REM with Losing my religion and Ty Dolla $ign with LA. The second has as guests Dua Lipa talking about her song Love again, The Killers with When you were young, Nine Inch Nails with Hurt and Natalia Lafourcade with Hasta laroot. Each episode, lasting approximately half an hour, features interviews with the artists, archival footage and studio sessions, ending with the presentation of the original music video for the song in question.





