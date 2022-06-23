mysterious light draws attention in the skies of Pará

It was dusk in the northeast region of Pará, when suddenly some inhabitants witnessed a surprising and at the same time disconcerting spectacle. An unusual flash of light appeared in the sky of several locations, including the capital Belém, before the astonished gaze of thousands of people who were wondering what it was.

And although the most hasty people can imagine that it was a UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) or a meteorite, most likely it is not one or the other. What is almost certain is that the phenomenon originated in a rocket from Arianespace, a European aerospace company.

The likely protagonist of the light show would be an Ariane 5, which was launched last Wednesday from the Guiana Space Center, in French Guiana, shortly after 18:50 (Brasilia time). Exactly the same time that the sighting of the trail of fire was registered in the skies of Pará.

The spacecraft’s mission was to launch two new communication satellites into orbit, as part of a technology upgrade by MEASAT (Malaysia) and NSIL (India). But despite European officials warning that the launch could be seen off the coast of the state, the wake left by the spacecraft impressed many people.

The residents’ surprise was such that many of them even stopped their vehicles to take pictures and record videos of the event they witnessed in the dark sky. Much of the material obtained was quickly taken to social networks where the subject went viral.

In the videos it is possible to hear the frightened comments of some onlookers. “It’s a meteor… Look at it’s fire”, comments a resident of Mosqueiro, district of Belém.

“That looks like a spaceship, man. It fell there in Marajó, on the other side of the Bay. It couldn’t have been a meteor, there’s a lot of spark falling”, speculates another resident, in another video.

“That was a ship that burned up in the atmosphere, for sure. Look how much fire in the air. That’s all fire.”

There were even those who remembered the famous case of the “chupa-chupa” and the legend that, in the municipality of Colares, also in the northeast region of the state, there would be a “portal where the chupa-chupa transited”. Due to episodes involving mysterious lights recorded in the 1970s, Colares became nationally known as the “Land of the ET’s”.

The mission data

This was the first launch of Ariane 5 in 2022 and the 113th since the start of its operations. The rocket, which is operated by Arianespace, has successfully placed two telecommunications satellites into geostationary orbit: MEASAT-3d for Malaysian operator MEASAT and GSAT-24 built by Indian Space Agency ISRO on behalf of NSIL.

According to a company statement, the VA257 mission will improve broadband coverage in the Asia-Pacific region and represents another commercial success for Ariane 5 in the Asia-Pacific market.

“On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 18:50 local time, an Ariane 5 launcher took off from the Guiana Space Center, Spaceport Europe in Kourou, French Guiana (South America), successfully orbiting two satellites of geostationary telecommunications, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24”, says the note, which also deals with the specifications of the two satellites placed in orbit.

“MEASAT-3d, to be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b in the 91.5°E orbital slot, is a multi-mission telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defense and Space. It will significantly increase broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps per user in areas with limited or no terrestrial network throughout Malaysia, while continuing to provide additional redundancy and capacity for HD, 4K and ultimately 8K video distribution in the Asia region. -Pacific”, explains Arianespace.

“GSAT-24 is a 4-ton Ku-band communication satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) that will provide high quality television, telecom and broadcasting services across India . It will be the first “Demand Driven” communications satellite mission carried out by NSIL,” the statement details.

