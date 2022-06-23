Natalie Portman Compares Her Preparation Between “Thor 4” and “Black Swan”

Actress Natalie Portman is back in the MCU in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and she talked about preparing to play her character, Jane Foster.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Natalie Portman talked about how Marvel Studios asked her to get as big of a body as possible to live the return of Jane Foster, this time with a much broader role than just the role of Jane Foster. scientist who is the love interest of the God of Thunder.

Instead of being saved by Thor, it was Jane Foster’s turn to wield the famous hammer, incarnating the heroine Mighty Thor. As for preparing to play this new version of the character, Natalie Portman said it was the first time she was asked to get big and muscular for a role in her nearly 30-year career.

In addition, she made a comparison between what she had to do in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and the preparation for another famous film by the actress, “Black Swan”.

“In ‘Black Swan,’ I was asked to stay as small as possible,” said Portman about the drama in which a ballerina lives that won her the Oscar for Best Actress. “Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. This is an incredible challenge – and also a state of mind as a woman.”

“To have that reaction and be seen as great, you realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, walking around the world like that.’ When you’re little — and also, I think, because I started out as a kid — I often feel young or small or, like, a pat on the head type of person. And I also present myself that way because of that.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster for the first time since “Thor: The Dark World.” The actress was left out of “Thor: Ragnarok” and appeared in “Avengers: Endgame”, but with the use of unused footage from “Thor 2” and new text, recorded by her and added to the old footage.

The actress even commented on this improvisation. “It was really easy for me,” said Portman with a laugh. “I mean,[it’salwaysamazingtoseeyourselfevenforasecondinaMarvelmoviebecauseyou’reinplacesyou’veneverreallybeenbeforeIt’slikelookingatpicturesfromatripyou’veneverbeenonorsomething”[ésempreincrívelsevermesmoporumsegundoemumfilmedaMarvelporquevocêestáemlugaresquevocênuncaesteveantesdeverdadeÉtipoverfotosdeumaviagemquevocênuncafoioualgodotipo”

Although initially the actress herself confirmed that she would not return to the Marvel films, she accepted the role in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and director Taika Waititi has already taken credit for this, given the new guise given to the Thor films and mainly to the character of Portman.

Now the actress has confirmed that the return was motivated by her character becoming a superhero in the MCU, and the purpose of it was quite simple: to impress her children.

“I feel like this is the stage in my career where I’m really trying to impress my kids,” said the actress. “My 5-year-old and 10-year-old were so delighted with this process, visiting the set and seeing me dressed in a cape. It was very cool. You know, it’s very rare for my kids to be like, ‘Please go to work!’ Usually, it’s just the opposite.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” hits Brazilian theaters on July 7.

