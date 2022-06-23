Natalie Portman Suggests Fans Might Like The Dark World

The star Natalie Portman talked about the controversial Thor the Dark Worldwhich since its release is considered one of the worst productions in MCU. The actress suggested that the long may be more well-liked in the future and compared it to the classic The professional.

In an interview with Varietythe actress said she had the same problem with The professionalin 1994. “It was slammed by critics, and now, even though I’ve been in Marvel and Star Wars movies, it’s the main thing people bring to me. That (Pro) and Star Wars are two examples of things that, when they came out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a disaster.’ So, years later, The Professional is loved.”

The star who plays Doctor Jane Foster made the comment shortly after the statement was made. Chris Hemsworthwhat said he was disappointed with his own performance in the film.

In his fourth film, Thor must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The film stars Hemsworth, portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

