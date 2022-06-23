Netflix to Reboot Spy Kids with Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

And we have more news about the new feature from Little spies to the Netflix. The feature will be a reboot and will have Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi heading the project which is written and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

In the main cast, in addition to Rodriguez and Levi, we have Everly Carganilla and the rookie Connor Esterson.

New version of Spy Kids will be out on Netflix; check everything we already know

Directed, written and produced by Robert Rodriguez, the film will bring a new family of spies to the world. Next to you in the script is Racer Max.

Launched in 2001, Little spies had the actors in the cast Antonio BanderasCarla GuginoAlan Cumming, Alexa Veiga, Daryl Sabaraand Teri Hatcher.

If the most famous and efficient couple in espionage is captured, who takes on the mission? When seasoned Gregory and Ingrid Cortez fall into the trap of their main enemy, their salvation rests in the hands of their two children, Carmen and Juni. The two little ones don’t miss an adventure and are full of disposition.

There is no further information about the reboot of Little spies.

