New Peugeot 408 arrives with flashy and futuristic design

Peugeot does not stop presenting its new models. After the launch of the 208 with 1.0 Firefly engine and its distant brother, the 2008, the Frenchwoman launches the New Peugeot 408 that arrives with a flashy and futuristic design. With a range of technological devices, the 408 will be on the markets from 2023, initially in Europe.

With its production centers concentrated in the plants in Mulhouse, France, and in Chengdu, China, the 408 will be made with several engine options. Of the options, the two hybrid versions stand out, in addition to the one powered only by combustion.

SEE TOO:

According to the automaker, this new era Peugeot combines a unique design and feline stance with engineering excellence focused on efficiency and intelligent electrification, with cutting-edge technologies dedicated to creating an instinctive driving experience.

Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson points out: “At Peugeot, we believe that life is better with fascination. With its unique look, innovative fastback silhouette and unbridled elegance, the new 408 is the perfect expression of Peugeot’s philosophy and inventiveness. It has been designed for car and life lovers who want to break free from the traditional and seek responsible pleasure, encompassing all of Peugeot’s technological demands – controlled efficiency and a connected digital experience – and all the emotions associated with the pleasurable instinct of driving and a smooth ride.”

New Peugeot 408

The hybrid versions of the new French are arranged in the Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 and Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 lines. The first has a 180 hp PureTech engine and an 81 kW electric motor coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission, e-EAT8. The second version is distinguished by its PureTech engine with reduced power, 150 hp, 30 less than its brother.

The 408’s batteries have a capacity of up to 12.4lWh and a power of 102 kW. They can come with a 3.7 kW single-phase charger, which fully charges the battery within 3h55, or (optional) a 7.4kW charger, which takes 1h55 to fill.

The Peugeot 408 stands out in the technological range present in it. There are more than 30 driving assistance systems, powered by data collection from cameras and radars attached to the vehicle. These items collaborate with the driving, maneuvers and safety of the pilot and passengers.

Some examples of these items are:

Automatic emergency braking with collision warning: detects people and cyclists;

Active lane departure warning with lane correction;

Driver attention alert;

Recognition and display of traffic signs on the instrument panel: stop signs, one-way signs, no overtaking signs and end of overtaking signs, in addition to the usual speed-related signs;

Night Vision System, which detects pedestrians and animals in front of the vehicle at night or in places of poor visibility;

Long range blind spot monitoring (75m);

360° parking assistance with four high definition cameras (front, rear and side);

Follow the AutoPapo channel on YouTube.