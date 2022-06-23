Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the voice cast of the animation “Spellbound” – Cinevisão

After having acted together in the biographical drama “Being the Ricardos”, and for which they received Oscar nominations, Nicole Kidman (The Man in the North) and Javier Bardem (The Good Boss) are reunited for a new project, this time to voice characters in an animated fantasy musical entitled “spellbound“.

As previously announced, Rachel Zegler, the star of “West Side Story,” will voice the protagonist, Princess Ellian, a young woman who embarks on a daring journey to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell has transformed her. their parents into monsters and threaten to cover the kingdom of Lumbria with darkness forever.

Kidman will voice Ellsmere, meticulous, generous and fair queen of Lumbria, while Bardem will be the proud but big-hearted king. Both are Princess Ellian’s parents. The voice cast will also feature John Lithgow and Jenifer Lewis as Ellian’s royal advisers, Ministers Bolinar and Nazara Prone, respectively. Nathan Lane and André De Shields will play the Sun and Moon Oracles, whom Ellian asks for help to break the spell, and Jordan Fisher will play a young nomad named Callan that the princess meets along her journey.

“Spellbound” will be directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) from a script written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The music and soundtrack of the film will be signed by Alan Menken, Oscar winner for the original versions of the animations “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast”, “Aladdin” and “Pocahontas”. Glenn Slater will write the lyrics.

This project will be produced by Apple Original Films in association with Skydance Animation, a new partnership between the studios, which includes the animation “Luck”, which opens in the US on August 5, and the cartoon series “WondLa”. “Spellbound” is already in filming and should debut later this year.