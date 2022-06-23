Nigerian Senator and Wife Arrested Over Trying to Traffic Homeless Teenager to Harvest His Organs – Monet

+



Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu and Ike Ekweremadu (Photo: reproduction / Facebook)

The film ‘Repo Men: Organ Rescue’ (2010) shows a dystopian future in which human organs are commodities, which can be purchased by anyone, giving rise to a real market… those who did not pay their bills. Far from being linked to this science fiction reality starring Jude Law, Alice Braga and Forest Whitaker, a real case shocked by the sordidness of a plan orchestrated by its protagonists.

According to the Daily Mail, Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, a 19-year People’s Democratic Party politician who was once vice president of the African nation’s Senate, and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu are in prison in England facing charges of conspiracy in an attempt to traffic a 15-year-old homeless young man from the African country’s capital to the United Kingdom.

What gives even more dramatic features to the arrest of the couple, who had 20 thousand pounds in cash when he was arrested at Heathrow airport, is that this whole intricate and absurd plot of human trafficking was aimed at getting a transplant for their daughter who have kidney failure.

Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu (Photo: reproduction / Facebook)

In testimony in an English court, the couple, who have four children and a house in Willesden, north London, revealed they hoped to transplant the boy’s organs to their daughter as a way to treat her health problems. They were arrested two days ago at Heathrow Airport while trying to board a plane to Turkey – where it was suggested the procedure could take place.

The teenage victim is now in the care of protection authorities and the Metropolitan Police, officials say. Ekweremadu and accountant wife Beatrice are charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate another person’s travel for the purpose of exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Prosecutor Damla Ayas said: “It is a conspiracy in relation to crimes of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of organ harvesting. The victim in this case is 15 years old. They, the couple, were interrogated at the police station. Both defendants provided a prepared statement. Mr. Ekweremadu, in his prepared statement, denied the allegations of human trafficking. He said that at no time did he provide transportation for anyone with the intention of exploiting them.” His wife also denied the allegations in her prepared statement, the court heard.

The Ekweremadus are charged with ‘conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation….between August 1, 2021 and May 5, 2022 in the jurisdiction of the Central Criminal Court’. The investigation was launched by the Met’s crime team after detectives were alerted to possible offenses under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Ekweremadu has been an elected senator in Abuja’s parliament since 2003, after entering politics after years as a lawyer. His wife, five years his junior, is an academic and medical practitioner and also a leading public figure in Nigeria. They are believed to have four adult children. The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to possible offenses under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, British police said.

