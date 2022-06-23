Night photography of the Galaxy S22 Ultra star of the Stranger Things commercial

After exploring the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Nightography — the night photography feature — as part of making a Vogue cover, now Samsung has released a new commercial to demonstrate the features, this time riding on the hype of Stranger Things, the TV series. Netflix that has reached its fourth season.
The short video pays homage to the Duffer brothers’ work Stranger Nights, and follows three young men on bicycles out on the street at night, while an S22 Ultra in a girl’s pocket registers several inverted world monsters along the way.
The technological highlight here demonstrates the phone’s 108MP primary sensor, which has 2.4um pixels and advanced AI capabilities to provide clear video images in low light conditions. In fact, there are some recordings that were not made with the phone, and they include elements of computer graphics, but there are also real images captured with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to Samsung.
The device also features a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera and a 10MP periscope telephoto camera. The night photography feature, by the way, has been improved in the latest updates the phone has received, including improvements in sharpness, contrast, video recording memory usage, portrait mode performance and more.