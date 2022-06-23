Night photography of the Galaxy S22 Ultra star of the Stranger Things commercial

After exploring the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Nightography — the night photography feature — as part of making a Vogue cover, now Samsung has released a new commercial to demonstrate the features, this time riding on the hype of Stranger Things, the TV series. Netflix that has reached its fourth season.

The short video pays homage to the Duffer brothers’ work Stranger Nights, and follows three young men on bicycles out on the street at night, while an S22 Ultra in a girl’s pocket registers several inverted world monsters along the way.