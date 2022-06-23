One week before the end of his contract with Flamengo, Andreas Pereira’s future remains open

June 30, 2022: Andreas Pereira loaned to Flamengo It’s a week away from being closed. While the club from Gávea and Manchester United (ING) do not confirm what the outcome of the negotiations between the parties will be, shirt 18 continues with the future open. “Nothing defined”, they repeated, in contact with the THROW!people who have joined the conversations over the past few weeks.

The certainty is that the board of Flamengo will not disburse the 10 million euros, as agreed at the beginning of this season, for the midfielder. Football vice president Marcos Braz and president Rodolfo Landim have always expressed the desire for the midfielder to remain, but, in the same way, they highlighted the difficulty of the business.

Braz was even asked about the matter again last Tuesday. Once again, the manager did not make it clear if Andreas’ future will be in the Ninhobut said the club is looking for a solution.

– Flamengo is still looking for an alternative for the player to stay here. It’s a very complex situation – he explained to “ESPN”.

The match against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, was Andreas Pereira’s 51st for Flamengo. There are 28 victories, 10 draws and 13 defeats, in which the midfielder scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Vice of Carioca and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2022, the midfielder will be marked by the mistake in the Libertadores final, against Palmeiras in 2021, if the end of his time at the club is confirmed on the 30th.

Before the end of his loan contract, Andreas Pereira will have at least two more opportunities to wear the Sacred Mantle: on Saturday, against América-MG at Maracanã, and next Wednesday, against Tolima, in Ibagué, Colombia. .