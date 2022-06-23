Organic bipolar transistor paves the way for flexible, transparent electronics

electronics

Organic transistors should enable flexible electronics and wearable devices – in this illustration, an electronic sticker processing data from an electrocardiogram (ECG).

[Imagem: Jakob Lindenthal]

Flexible and transparent electronic course

The invention of the transistor in 1947 ushered in the era of microelectronics and revolutionized our civilization.

Now, German researchers have been able to demonstrate, for the first time, a highly efficient organic bipolar transistor.

Organic electronics uses carbon-based semiconductors instead of traditional silicon, which has great advantages because organic components are much easier to manufacture, and can be applied as if they were paint, on flexible and transparent materials such as plastics.

The first organic field-effect transistors (FETs) were developed as early as 1986, but their performance has always lagged far behind silicon components.

That gap has now been closed, paving the way for the creation of truly flexible electronics, with lower energy consumption and a host of other advantages, including wearables, biomedical applications and, of course, screens that can be folded and rolled without leaving to work.

In traditional electronics, bipolar transistors were first invented, in which both negative and positive charge carriers contribute to the transport of current. Unipolar field-effect transistors were developed later.

The key to the high efficiency of the organic transistor lies in the selection and careful construction of each of the layers.

[Imagem: Shu-Jen Wang et al. – 10.1038/s41586-022-04837-4]

organic bipolar transistor

To create their organic bipolar transistor, Shu-Jen Wang and colleagues at the Technological University of Dresden in Germany used layers of ultra-thin, highly ordered carbon-based substances.

With this, they were able to manufacture transistors many times faster than the organic transistors developed so far and which, for the first time, reached operating frequencies in the gigahertz range, that is, more than a billion switching operations per second.

“The first realization of the organic bipolar transistor was a big challenge, as we had to create very high quality layers and new structures. However, the component’s excellent parameters reward these efforts,” said Wang.

“We’ve been thinking about this device for 20 years, and I’m thrilled that we can now demonstrate it with the new highly ordered layers. The organic bipolar transistor and its potential open up completely new perspectives for organic electronics, as it also makes it possible to perform highly demanding in processing and transmitting data,” said his colleague Karl Leo.

