Pastor leaves a message and R$ 150 for technician not to unlock cell phone with proof of betrayal

A case denounced on social networks for a cell phone maintenance technician woke up a lot indignation, jokes and considerations about the sayings “conservatives” who walk in fashion in contemporary Brazil ruled by Jair Bolsonaro. THE wife of a man, who is presumed be an evangelical pastorand that was suspicious of betrayalsleft the companion’s device at the maintenance company for him to be fixed up and unlockedsince his spouse claimed to have forgot password. like the second service it’s illegaland the employee said it to the contractor, and that he I wouldn’t do it at allthe woman even offered him BRL 400 to gain access to the phone’s memory.

The man then, knowing that his phone had been sending for maintenancewent to the assistance and asked to get the device backbut the official said who couldn’t give itsince someone else had left their cell phone there and only her could withdraw. The husband, awesomethen gave a ticket and BRL 150 to the boy who fiddles with the phones, crying out to not be unmasked.

“Friend, please tell me this device is useless. If my wife sees what’s in it, I’ll lose my house, my car, my bank account, my mistress, my dignity, and the Church’s sheep. In the name of Father, help me. Here’s a treat for you”, wrote the alleged pastor.

The coach, who returned the moneymade a point of showing in their posts that I wouldn’t do this task at allsince your job is fix the appliances and not to break into or hack alien devices. According to their publications, the couple went to remove the cell phone days after the repair and the atmosphere between them it looked normal. Although the necessary repair was carried out, the phone still blockedsince the husband continued saying not have the password to access it.

Finally, the worker said that did not access any information contained in the cell phone, for reasons ethics and professionalsand that on a daily basis many offers are made for clone messaging apps, hack information or access devicesbut that this it is not a service performed by him.