PCIe 7.0 is already in development and promises twice the speed

The PCI-SIG consortium really wastes no time. To give you an idea, the computer industry has only just started to implement PCIe 5.0 in the latest devices. But in January of that year the consortium made the final specifications of PCIe 6.0 official. And now they started working on the next version of the bus, the PCI Express 7.0which promises boost transfer rates to a staggering 512 GB/s (gigabytes per second)!

Importantly, the PCI-SIG consortium has only just begun to develop the technology. And that it will take about 3 years to be made official. And maybe some more time to start reaching the first computers. However, the organization has already set the new target to be achieved.

Bandwidth doubles with every new release

Since PCIe 1.o, the PCI-SIG consortium has doubled the transfer speed of the bus in the following versions. And so far they haven’t failed once. Watch:

PCIe 1.0: 8 GB/s;

PCIe 2.0: 16 GB/s;

PCIe 3.0: 32 GB/s;

PCIe 4.0: 64 GB/s;

PCie 5.0: 128 GB/s;

PCIe 6.0: 256 GB/s;

PCIe 7.0: 512 GB/s .

However, we have to point out that this incredible speed will only be achieved in full duplex mode, in other words, with the bus sending and receiving data at the same time. Another detail is that this speed is only possible with 16 transmission paths (x16). In the case of only one transmission path (x1), the speed is 32 GB/s. Which is nothing short of impressive.

In the table below, published by PCI-SIG itself, you can check the speed of each version of the bus according to the number of lanes:

What is gigatransfer per second?

A closer look should have noticed the “GT/s” measurement in the table, next to the number of each version. This measure means gigatransfers per second. The explanation for it is a bit complex, but I’ll try to keep it simple. GT/s is the maximum rate of bits transferred per second regardless of their encoding.

1 gigatransfer equals one billion data transfers per second. Hence, encoding transforms all this data into a single larger packet, making the transmission uniform. This system also contributes to greater assertiveness in error detection. All this makes counting in gigatransfers more accurate than gigabytes per second.

But anyway, you don’t need to know all this technical part to know that PCI Express 7.0 will be extremely fast and that it will allow video cards and SSDs even faster than the options we currently have.

One of the assets of the PCI-SIG consortium is the PAM4 (Pulse-Amplitude Modulation 4) technology. This technology has even been used in the PCIe 6.0 standard. This technology uses four electrical states to modulate the signal. In previous versions, there were only 2 electrical states. The result of this is more improved data transfer.

In addition, Al Yanes, president of the consortium, made a statement that leads us to believe that the PCIe 7.0 standard will consume less energy than the previous ones:

“As PCIe technology continues to evolve to meet the demand for high bandwidth, our working groups focus on channel parameters and achieving and improving energy efficiency.”.

When will PCIe 7.0 be available?

PCI-SIG works with a deadline of finalizing the technical specifications until 2025. But it is very likely that the new standard will only start to be adopted by the industry in 2026. Currently, the industry standard is PCIe 4.0, with the latest devices adopting the PCIe 5.0 standard. And let’s not forget about PCIe 6.0, which hasn’t even started to be adopted by the industry yet.