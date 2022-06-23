PE confirms nine cases of omicron subvariant BA.5; only two patients had a complete Covid vaccine regimen | Pernambuco

The BA.5 subvariant of the new coronavirus is already circulating in Pernambuco. This is what the new genetic sequencing released this Wednesday (22) by the government shows. In all, nine samples of this type of omicron were confirmed. Only two of these patients had the complete vaccination schedule.

The state totals 960,890 cases of Covid-19 and 21,826 deaths. Data has been collected since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Pernambuco.

The new genetic sequencing was carried out by the Aggeu Magalhães Institute (IAM/Fiocruz PE) in partnership with the State Health Department (SES-PE).

In all, 146 positive samples for Covid-19 were recorded. The collections took place between January and June.

The genomes of the subvariant BA.5 appeared in samples collected between May 26 and June 1 of this year.

The patients, according to the government, live in Macaparana (1), Recife (7) and São Bento do Una (1). There are seven women and two men, aged between 15 and 85 years.

Also according to the state, one patient had taken only one dose of the Covid vaccine and the others had delayed booster doses. Six of them were asymptomatic and another three showed symptoms.

The other processed genomes were also from the omicron lineage. These collections were carried out between January and June in the following municipalities:

Guabiraba Bar (1)

Camaragib (2)

Caruaru (1)

guarhuns (3)

Jaboatao dos Guararapes (7)

Olinda (6)

Paulista (2)

reef (104)

willow (7)

Santo Antao win (1)

Fernando de Noronha (3)

The government pointed out that, in the previous week, Pernambuco had already confirmed the circulation of the subvariant BA.4 of the Ômicron. In this new sequencing, 38 samples were identified as of this subline.

In view of the circulation in the new subvariant, the state warned of the need for people to complete the vaccination schedule.

Since the beginning of immunization, in January 2021, until this Wednesday, Pernambuco had applied 20,147,360 doses of vaccines against Covid.

Coverage of the first dose is at 93.19% of the eligible audience. The vaccination schedule, without boosters, was completed by 83.84% of the people included in the campaign list.

Regarding the third dose, coverage reached 50.67%. And, according to the government, 27.2% of people who are part of the eligible public have taken the fourth dose.