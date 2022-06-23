Pé na roça: 12 celebrities who invest in agricultural production

Disclosure

“Farmers are the real rock stars,” wrote American celebrity chef Mario Batali, who owns several restaurants in cities such as New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, among others, at the opening of his book “America-Farm to Table: simple, delicious recipes celebrating local farmers”. It’s a culinary classic found on Amazon for R$230, in a hardcover edition.

But the agro attracts celebrities from the “show business”, and it is not new. Investments follow one another, with many projects consolidating themselves as examples of production, played by musicians, actors and stellar entrepreneurs, such as Bill Gates, for example, founder of Microsoft who is in the top 5 list of the richest in the world, in the global ranking of Forbes. In this universe, the agro attracts all types of investors, but at a glance, two types of celebrities with their foot in the fields draw attention.

In Brazil, for example, it is the sertanejos who invest in agriculture in large quantities. It’s hard to find a duo that hasn’t invested in land once they’ve gained fame and money. Outside, there are many celebrities attracted by the cultivation of grapes for the production of wines. In the United States, for example, California and its famous vineyards are a point of attraction for Hollywood celebrities.

Although they are on the list, below Forbes presents a group of 13 celebrities in which most are outside these two profiles. Find out what they do in the field:

Gloria Pires

Playback/YouTube

Glória Pires, one of the best known TV and movie actresses in the country, and her husband, composer Orlando Morais, own a farm in Goiás, close to the capital Goiânia. The property has been dedicated to raising beef cattle and growing grain since the 1990s. The actress, who began her career at age 8 and is now 58 years old, has declared on several occasions that the property is her favorite place. Not by chance, it is for the farm that he runs from one job to another.

Brad Pitt

Getty Images

The super couple of American actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought a winery in 2008. But it wasn’t in the US, where they live. The Château Miraval winery is located in Provence, in the south of France. With the couple’s divorce in 2011, Pitt continues with a partner in place of the actress. The 500-hectare estate has gained a reputation for producing excellent rosé wines and champagnes in partnership with Perrin winemakers, now the fifth generation of a family that began in 1909. At the 2022 Oscars, Fleur de Miraval Rosé Champagne was chosen as the drink. event official. Famous among the famous, Miraval also has a recording studio already used by Sting, Pink Floyd and AC/DC.

Beyonce

Reproduction / Forbes

On the list of the richest self-made women in the US, with an estimated fortune of US$ 450 million (R$ 2.3 billion), singer Beyoncé announced in August last year that she is investing in a cannabis production farm and honey. As a sole investor the farm is the first project, but not the first investment in cannabis production.

In 2020, through her organization, Beyoncés BeyGood, she partnered with the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) to financially help black-run ventures. Among them is The Gift, a Maryland-based health and wellness cannabis company founded in 2018.

Marcos Palmeira

Disclosure

Actor Marcos Palmeira plays the role of a farmer in the telenovela “Pantanal”, a Globo remake of a great 1990s hit aired on the extinct Rede Manchete. But in real life he has been a farmer since the 2000s, when he started producing organic food in Teresópolis (RJ).

The 220-hectare Vale das Palmeiras farm produces milk, vegetables, coffee, honey and cocoa. With some products he has already advanced to the agro-industry. With cocoa beans, chocolates are produced. From the milk comes a “soft, lactic and sweet” fresh cheese, according to the Guia do Queijo 2021, which ranked the product among the best in the country. In order to increasingly improve production, the farm is part of Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation) “Balde Cheio”, a technology transfer program to train ranchers in agricultural, zootechnical, managerial and environmental techniques, practices and processes.

Jim Belushi

Reproduction / Forbes

Actor Jim Belushi, famous for films like K-9 and Red Inferno, today has devoted most of his time to Belushi’s Farm, a 37-hectare farm that produces cannabis. Living for 12 years in the Rogue Valley, in southwestern Oregon, in the United States, Belushi began cultivating the plant as a therapy, motivated by the loss of his brother, comedian John Belushi, who died in 1982 after an overdose.

“This land, this river and its cannabis have put my feet on the ground and opened my heart to even more compassion and empathy for the people struggling in this world, whether you are an opiate addict, a veteran with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) or a grandmother who suffers from cancer”, explains Belushi in the presentation of the farm’s website. “Whenever I cultivate the land, I am more and more drawn to medicine and the joy of this work.” Since 2020, the actor presents the series “Growing Belushi”, which follows the routine of the farm and the challenges of the cannabis industry in his country.

Galvão Bueno

Disclosure

The broadcaster and presenter of TV Globo, Galvão Bueno, is almost 50 years old with almost 50 years of experience. But he also divides his time by investing in agribusiness. Galvão started raising Angus cattle in the 2000s, doing genetic improvement. Today he is no longer with that type of cattle. Years later, he also began to breed Creole horses.

In 2006, Galvão started the project to produce wine in the Campanha region, where there are 17 wineries. The one in Galvão, in the municipality of Candiota, the Bellavista Estate farm, produces 16 labels with grapes such as pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, among others. In 2017, he harvested the first crop of his latest project: growing olive trees to produce olive oil. About 3,000 seedlings of the arbequina, arbosana and picual varieties were imported from Portugal and Greece.

bill Gates

Disclosure/Gates Ventures

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and the fourth richest person in the world – with a fortune of US$ 122.6 billion – is the largest private owner of farmland in the US. With about 97 thousand hectares located in 18 states, the billionaire never made it clear what he produces on his land (or if he uses it for conservation).

But his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, owns a nonprofit farm management group called Leading Harvest. The entity promotes sustainable agriculture practices in the US, promoting the protection of crops, soil and water resources.

Oprah Winfrey

Steve Granitz/GettyImages

Tenth on the list of the richest women in the US, with $2.6 billion (R$ 13.26 billion), presenter and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey owns about seven properties, including a 24.2-hectare farm in Hawaii. , dedicated to the cultivation of 100 species of organic vegetables, fruits and herbs.

Another property of the billionaire that draws attention is the Seamair Farm Estate, a stud farm that was very traditional in horse breeding, but which left the activity about four decades ago. The nine-hectare area borders the “Promised Land”, a property of about 17 hectares where he resides and which also houses horse stables.

Nicole Kidman

On $4.5 million property, Nicole Kidman grows fruit and raises animals

Star of films like “Moulin Rouge”, “The Others” and “Lion”, actress Nicole Kidman owns with her husband, singer Keith Urban, an Australian farm of about 45 hectares in Bunya Hill, in the state of Queensland.

On the property valued at US$ 4.5 million (R$ 23.1 million), the couple raise alpacas to use their wool and black angus beef cattle. Quesland is the country’s livestock symbol, with the largest grazing area among the six states and two territories. There are 132.4 million hectares, with a good part of improved pastures. Kidman also grows fruit.

Wesley Safadão

Disclosure / Stables WS

Wesley Oliveira da Silva, from Ceará, who gained fame with the name Wesley Safadão singing forró, owns the Haras WS, located in Aracoiaba, a municipality about 80 kilometers from the capital Fortaleza. The stud farm also has tatersal for holding auctions and also a structure for running and cowboy training.

One of the stars of the property is the stallion Don Príncipe Bar HJG, a quarter mile horse bought for R$2.2 million in 2018. The animal has already been champion of several competitions in the northeast. Safadão, a vaquejada practitioner, competes in some competitions when the concert schedule allows.

Jason Mraz

Playback/YouTube

Before selling more than 10 million copies of the hit “I’m Yours”, singer Jason Mraz performed in small coffee shops in the USA. But this is not his only connection with the agro. In 2004, Mraz purchased a 7-acre property in Oceanside, California. But, instead of the grapes that are very present in the region, the main crop is avocados. Area of ​​6.8 hectares in .

Last year, the actor started selling on the property, called “Mraz Family Farm”, specialty geisha coffees, an arabica bean originating in Ethiopia that is now also grown in Kenya, Tanzania and Costa Rica. A kilo of grain to the consumer, in the USA, costs US$ 570 (almost R$ 3 thousand at the current price).

Ted Turner

Getty Images

With an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion, CNN founder Ted Turner owns about 810,000 hectares of land in eight US states, most of it in New Mexico, Dakota of the South, Nebraska and Georgia. Turner is the second largest individual landowner in the country.

The farms have businesses linked to ecotourism and hunting. It also has a herd of 45,000 bison, mammals that are a symbol of the North American prairies and public parks such as Yellowstone National Park. Turner farms are part of the movement to preserve these animals, in addition to projects involving water resources, wood management and the reintroduction of native species into nature.

